Wrestling Under The Stars returns Saturday night at Eastwood Field

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Wrestling Under The Stars will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Eastwood Field in Niles.

The card includes Kurt Angle, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Billy Gunn, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Darby Allin, Caz XL (formerly known as Big Cass), Christy Hemme and Funaki.

There will be a meet and greet before the show in which fans can receive autographs and take pictures with the wrestlers for an additional charge.

Tickets start at $20 and they can be purchased at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office or online at www.mvscrappers.com. To order tickets over the phone, call the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 330-505-0000.

Eastwood Field is located at 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd. in Niles.