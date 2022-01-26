AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Finals will be televised live on Saturday at 5 p.m. as a special presentation of the WKBN ‘High School Game of the Week.’

More than 200 wrestlers from 26 schools will be competing in fourteen weight classes at the event at Austintown Fitch High School.

“Everyone in terms of Ohio kinda thinks of Cleveland and Akron as one of the best regions in the country, but our guys are right there with them in terms of competing at the district and state level,” EOWL Commissioner Max Pearce said. “We’ve got placers at just about every weight. We always have good big guys, too. So, you can always see those football guys coming across, playing wrestling and turning into state placers.”

The tournament begins on Friday at 3:30 p.m. running through the quarterfinals.

Competition will resume on Saturday morning, beginning with consolation matches, followed by the semifinals.

The finals will begin at 5 p.m. and will air live on MyYTV and also streamed live on the WKBN app.