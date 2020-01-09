Wrestler of the night: Canfield’s Chris Smith

Smith came away a pin at 1:25 mark of his 195 pound match.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior Chris Smith was named Wrestler of the Night for his performance in Canfield’s 52-20 win over Boardman Wednesday night.



The Wrestler of the Night award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

The meet was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Smith came away a pin at 1:25 mark of his 195 pound match. The senior improves to 11-5 overall on the season.



The victory came on senior night, as the Cardinals improved to 6-1 on the season.