Wrestler of the Night: Austintown Fitch’s Zach Richards

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch’s Zach Richards was named Wrestler of the Night for his efforts in the Falcons’ thrilling 36-34 win over Beaver Local Tuesday night.

The event was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.



Richards recorded a pin at the 1:14 mark of the second period, helping the Falcons secure a 36-34 win. Fitch improves to 13-2 overall on the season.