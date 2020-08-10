WPIAL to reveal more guidance on fall sports in Western Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said last week that he wants schools to hold off on sporting events until January 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League is expected to reveal information Monday on how they will handle fall sports.

A news conference in scheduled for 10 a.m.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said last week that he wants schools to hold off on sporting events until January 2021.

The WPIAL is made up of 10 counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland.

In a news release Friday, WPIAl officials said “a lot has changed in the landscape of high school athletics in Pennsylvania, more specifically Western Pennsylvania.”

The group said it wanted to take time to consider the governor’s comments which is viewed as a “strong recommendation” and not a mandate.

