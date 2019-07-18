Working around the clock: McDonald’s Pugh takes basketball training to the next level with “Clockwork Athletics”

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer time is busy season for 2015 McDonald grad Anthony Pugh. At just 23 years old, he’s already one of the premier basketball trainers in the Valley.



The former Blue Devils point guard is now developing some of the top up-and-coming players in the area.

“I’m very detail oriented, I’m a student of the game,” said Pugh. “I love basketball but I’m passionate and you can’t fake passion. I’m excited to be in the gym no matter wherever I go.”

In many ways, Pugh was destined to be a trainer. Just four years ago, he was on the same court at McDonald, as an All State point guard for the Blue Devils. Standing 5’6″, he was often the smallest, yet hardest working player in the gym.



Pugh walked on at Robert Morris and even got playing time his freshman year. But soon, he found his passion on the training side.

“I kind of ended my playing career on my own terms and decided to dive into the player development side of things.”

Pugh started “Clockwork Athletics” in his dorm room back in 2016 and now sees 75 to 100 players a week. He’s an early riser, at 4:30 AM most days, which inspired the name of his business.

“We’re working around the clock, it just never stops,” said Pugh. “Early mornings…late nights. I’m not here just to make you sweat. I’m here to help you to develop overall as a player.”

Pugh works with players of all ages and skill levels, including McDonald senior Zach Rasile, who’s already the school’s all-time leading scorer. According to Pugh, Zach is currently the best shooter in the state.

“I definitely think watching him, he’s an undersized guard [like me] so I’ve taken a few things from him,” said Rasile. “He brings the energy every day, and pushes me to be a better player.”

“Basketball is a blessing. You shouldn’t feel upset to be in the gym, you should be excited,” said Pugh. “So I kind of try to pass that energy along.”