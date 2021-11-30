‘Work in progress’: YSU Women off to perfect start through 5 games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a perfect start to the season for the YSU Women’s basketball team. The Penguins come out of the holiday break undefeated at (5-0) with two league wins already under their belt.

Watch the video above to hear from the Men and Women’s basketball teams.

“We’re a work in progress,” says YSU head coach John Barnes. “We’re striving to get to our best basketball in March.”

“I think we have a lot of grit. We’re willing to dive on the ground for loose balls. We’re willing to get every rebound,” says senior guard Megan Callahan. “We just come together as a whole and the energy is always there. No matter if we’re making shots, missing shots, we’re willing to give it our all and the energy is always there.”

The YSU Women will host Milwaukee (3-4) this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.

The YSU Men’s team will start Horizon League play this week on the road. The Penguins have lost three of their first five non-conference games, and their best two-way player, Garrett Covington, to a season-ending injury.

“I’m just as excited as I was to start because I like these types of things,” says YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “I like trying to figure things out and I think our guys have, too. Certainly what happened to Garrett is just painful, but I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason, and Garret and I have talked about that. It’s really how you respond to certain situations that’s going to define you. Not only in basketball but what are we going to do with our lives. Life is not easy so these kids are learning first hand through sports, which is good.”

The YSU Men tipoff in Milwaukee, Thursday at 8 p.m.