HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – It was a banner night for Logan Woods and the Hickory Hornets as Woods found the endzone in four different ways in a 62-3 victory over Franklin.
Woods threw for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the win.
Keenan Scullin scored three touchdowns for the Hornets in the victory.
Hickory will visit Sharon in week four.
