Woodruff fans 10, Brewers’ bats shine in 10-4 win over Bucs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — When Brandon Woodruff starts, the Milwaukee Brewers win.

Woodruff struck out 10 in six innings and Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer, helping the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Friday night.

“I tried to go out there and make good pitches and tonight I guess the arm was just feeling good,” Woodruff said.

The Brewers improved to 11-2 this season when Woodruff (8-1) takes the mound, including wins in his last eight starts. The 10 strikeouts matched a career high for the right-hander, who was charged with three runs and four hits.

“He’s been in a good groove here,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re talking seven or eight starts where I think he’s thrown the ball well. He’s confident in what he’s doing. It’s mainly because of the fastball. The fastball should give him a ton of confidence. He’s got hitters looking for it and he’s thrown it by them.”