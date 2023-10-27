BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch opens up the Division IV, Region 13 OHSAA Playoffs Friday night as the #4 seed, and plays host to #13 seed Woodridge.

The Warriors jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter behind two Beau Alazaus touchdown passes (Jeremiah Thomas, Cooper Anderson).

But the Bulldogs put two scores of their own to give Woodridge a 14-13 lead late in the first quarter.

West Branch currently trails 14-13 late in the first quarter as of the last update.

The winner will advance to play the winner of #12 Beaver Local vs. #5 Streetsboro.