BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch opens up the Division IV, Region 13 OHSAA Playoffs Friday night as the #4 seed, and plays host to #13 seed Woodridge.
The Warriors jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter behind two Beau Alazaus touchdown passes (Jeremiah Thomas, Cooper Anderson).
But the Bulldogs put two scores of their own to give Woodridge a 14-13 lead late in the first quarter.
West Branch currently trails 14-13 late in the first quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
The winner will advance to play the winner of #12 Beaver Local vs. #5 Streetsboro.
