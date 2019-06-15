Woodland gouges out a birdie and leads by 2 at US Open

Woodland's 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days

by: DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

Gary Woodland, U.S Open at Pebble Beach - PGA Tour

Gary Woodland smiles after finishing the second round in the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Gary Woodland finished off a bogey-free round by making birdie from a divot in the fairway, giving him a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead and the lowest 36-hole score in the six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach.

Woodland’s seemingly perfect drive on the ninth hole settled into a deep divot, and he gouged out a shot from 217 yards onto the green and holed the 50-foot birdie putt.

His 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days, a testament to a course that remained soft under low clouds. He was at 9-under 133, beating by one shot the 36-hole record at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in 2000.

Woodland, with the 36-hole lead for the second time in four majors, led by two over Justin Rose, who had a 70.

