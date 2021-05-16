Wood improves to 5-0, Yastrzemski HR as Giants beat Pirates

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact

San Francisco Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski, right is greeted by Mike Tauchman after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.

Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits.

He struck out six and walked one as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a split of the four-game series.

It has been a resurgent season for Wood, who went a combined 1-4 with a 5.96 ERA in 2019 and 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers while hampered by back problems.

