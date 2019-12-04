Wolfe’s double-double pushes Niles by LaBrae

Niles lost last year’s meeting with LaBrae by 13

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons opened the 2019-20 season with an impressive 53-40 win over LaBrae. Joe Wolfe scored 12 points and snagged 12 boards while shooting 6 of 7 from the floor. Doug Foster also had 12 points while dishing out 3 assists and hauling down 4 boards. Chase Sudzina scored 11 and Aleni Fryer added 10 as well for Niles.

For LaBrae, Justin Rutherford led the way with 10 points. Aidan Stephens and Tre’Von Drake both had 7. The Vikings (0-1) will be back in action on Friday when they host Howland.

Niles (1-0) will visit Liberty (1-0) on Friday. Last year, the Dragons started the season 2-0.