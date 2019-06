The OHSAA Media Service Award recognizes high school sports coverage and those who uphold certain standards

(WKBN) – Sports Team 27 reporter Chad Krispinsky was honored with an OHSAA Media Service Award Wednesday night.

It recognizes high school sports coverage and those who uphold the standards of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.

Each year, Ohio’s six OHSAA district athletic boards nominate and select recipients of this award from television and print media.

Along with Chad, Tim Rogers — formerly of the Cleveland Plain Dealer — also received this award.