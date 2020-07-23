WKBN viewer voting results on what the Indians should do with Francisco Lindor

FILE – In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a home run during a simulated game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians seem to be standing in an uncomfortable on-deck circle. Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and a recent uproar triggered by nationwide social protests, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise in line to change their identity.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

Valley baseball fans voted on what the Cleveland Indians should do with Francisco Lindor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, Sports Team 27 asked Valley baseball fans what they think the Cleveland Indians should do with Francisco Lindor.

Votes were cast at WKBN.com, and it is clear that fans think the Tribe should do whatever possible to keep the four-time All-Star in Cleveland.

The following are the final voting results:

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2021 season, shortstop Francisco Lindor’s future in Cleveland remains in doubt.

The Indians’ front office has failed in recent attempts to sign him to a long-term contract, and he was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason.

Cleveland’s harsh financial reality leaves the Indians in a difficult spot with Lindor.

Trading him sooner, the team can acquire greater value in terms of quantity and quality of prospects.

Holding onto him causes his value to diminish as he approaches free agency, and the franchise will receive a much lesser return.

As a bonafide contender, the Indians can also elect to allow his current contract to play out through the 2021 season and continue trying to find a way to sign him to a coveted long-term deal.

In five Major League seasons, Lindor is a career .288 hitter with 130 home runs and 284 RBIs. He is also a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and a two-time Silver Slugger.