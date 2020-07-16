WKBN viewer voting results on potential Cleveland Indians’ name change

Over 1,300 fans cast their vote on WKBN.com for a new name for the Cleveland Indians

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, Sports Team 27 asked Valley baseball fans for their opinions on what the Cleveland Indians’ new name should be if a change is made.

The “Indians” nickname has been in place since 1915.

Over 1,300 fans cast their vote on WKBN.com and many Valley fans were adamantly opposed to any name change whatsoever being made by the franchise.

The 10 name options are some of the most commonly mentioned possibilities in various media reports.

The following are the final voting results:

Manager Terry Francona has emphasized the importance of embracing change moving forward.

“I’m of an age that I know just what we’ve always done isn’t appropriate all the time,” Francona said. “Being open to listening and trying to learn, even at an advanced age, we need to do. We need to be sincere. You can’t just make a statement, we need to live it. I think we have the people in this organization because I’m around them all the time. We need to lead in this area and not follow.”

It remains unclear when the Cleveland organization will provide an official update.