WKBN televising high school tournament games on Thursday

To serve our viewers, WKBN will broadcast both the Chaney boys and West Branch girls playoff games

(WKBN) – Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, many fans are being kept out of high school state tournament games this week in Ohio.

To serve our viewers, WKBN will televise two high school playoff basketball games on Thursday.

Our WKBN Game of the Week crew will broadcast live from the Canton Civic Center on Thursday to bring you the boys Regional Semifinal game between the Chaney Cowboys and the Akron St. Vincent St. Mary Fighting Irish.

That game will air live on MyYTV, and will also be live-streamed at wkbn.com.

As soon as that game is over, we will bring viewers a tape-delayed broadcast from Columbus of the Girls Division Two State Semifinal game between West Branch and Dayton Carroll.

State regulations will not let us broadcast that game live, but we want to bring it to as many viewers as possible.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association ruled earlier this week that those tournament games would played in front of a limited number of fans. Each player is allowed just four tickets for family members.

Our broadcasts are meant to serve those fans who can not attend. And WKBN will explore the possibility of broadcasting additional games throughout the tournament as our team local teams advance.