WKBN Starting Five member Derrick Anderson makes college decision

Boardman standout Derrick Anderson will continue his career at Lakeland Community College

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Starting Five member and Boardman standout Derrick Anderson has committed to Lakeland Community College to continue his academic and player career.

The Spartans senior averaged 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year.

Anderson helped lead the Spartans to 22 wins this season and was named the All-American Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.

He was also an All-Ohio Second Team selection his senior season.

Anderson finished his high school career with 1,045 points.

Lakeland Community College had racked up 48 wins the last two seasons combined.