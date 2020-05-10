WKBN Starting Five member Derrick Anderson makes college decision

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Starting Five member and Boardman standout Derrick Anderson has committed to Lakeland Community College to continue his academic and player career.
The Spartans senior averaged 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year.
Anderson helped lead the Spartans to 22 wins this season and was named the All-American Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.
He was also an All-Ohio Second Team selection his senior season.
Anderson finished his high school career with 1,045 points.
Lakeland Community College had racked up 48 wins the last two seasons combined.