YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 15 years, WKBN has honored the best boys and girls high school basketball players in the Valley with our Starting 5 award.

These players have won championships, shattered school records and dominated our coverage this season.

Here is our 2023 WKBN Girls Starting 5:

ABBIE DAVIDSON – SALEM

The Quakers senior is one of the best defensive players in the Valley this season. She led the team with 16 points and 4 steals per game while helping to lead Salem to a school-record 22 wins. The Quakers held opponents to under 30 points per game this season, the lowest mark in school history.

LAYKE FIELDS – KENNEDY CATHOLIC

Unstoppable as an underclassman, Fields averaged over 19 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. The sophomore standout led the Golden Eagles to 24 consecutive wins, including the Pennsylvania Class 2A State Championship.

SOPHIA HOOK – BROOKFIELD

The Warriors senior stuffed the stat book this year with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals per game this season. Hook was named Trumbull County’s Player of the Year and will graduate with over 1,500 career points, which ranks third all-time at Brookfield.

JACEY MULLEN – SPRINGFIELD

No one has scored more points in school history, boys or girls, than Jacey Mullen. The Tigers senior averaged over 17 points and 11 rebounds per game this season and will graduate with over 1,600 points and over 1,000 boards. Mullen helped lead Springfield to 24 wins this season, along with a conference, district and regional championship.

DEMI WATSON – LIBERTY

A four-time First-Team All-Conference player, Watson led the Leopards again this year with over 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. She was a District champion last year, runner-up this season, and her 1,441 career points are the most in program history.

