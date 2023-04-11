YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 15 years, WKBN has honored the best boys and girls high school basketball players in the Valley with our Starting 5 award.

Watch the video above to see which players made the WKBN Boys Starting 5 this season.

These players have won championships, shattered school records and dominated our coverage this season.

Here is our 2023 WKBN Boys Starting 5:

THOMAS CARDIERO – GIRARD

The Trumbull County Player of the Year averaged over 17 points and 10 rebounds per game this season and piled up the post-season accolades. The Indians senior was First All-District, Conference Player of the Year and finished his high school career second on the school’s all-time scoring list.

JASON HEWLETT – CHANEY

What a season for the Cowboys senior! Hewlett averaged over 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and one block per contest this season, while leading Chaney to 19 wins and four consecutive District titles.

ANTHONY LUCENTE – LOWELLVILLE

The Rockets were undefeated in conference play this season, thanks, in part, to Lucente. The Lowellville senior led the team with 17 points and 7 rebounds per game, was named Co-Player of the Year in the MVAC, and helped lead Lowellville to back-to-back 20-win seasons.

DUNCAN MOY – BADGER

One of the top-recruited players in the state and just a junior, Moy averaged a staggering 25 points and 10 rebounds per game this season. He also shattered the single-season school record for points in a season while leading the Braves to 20 wins and a trip to the Division Four District championship game.