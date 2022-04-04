YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 14 years, WKBN has honored the best boys and girls high school basketball players in the Valley with our Starting 5 award.

Watch the video above to see which players made the WKBN Starting 5 this season.

They are players who have won championships, shattered school records and dominated our coverage.

Here is the list of our WKBN Girls Starting 5.

ALYSSA DILL – CANFIELD

The Cardinals’ senior averaged over 14 points and six rebounds per game this year. Dill shot 67 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc.

REESE GADSBY – LAKEVIEW, PA

The Sailors’ senior led all of Mercer County this season with over 500 points scored. Gadsby averaged nearly 19 points per game and helped lead Lakeview to 22 wins, a Region 4 title and a trip to the state Sweet 16.

SOPHIE GREGORY – WEST BRANCH

The Warriors’ sophomore led the team with 13 points, five assists, three steals and 2.5 blocks per game. Gregory also helped win 21 games and the Division II District Championship.

ALYSSA POMPELIA – HOWLAND

The Tigers’ senior averaged over 15 points per game this season and made more than 31 percent of her shots from the three-point range. Pompelia is one of just eight players in school history to reach 1,000 career points.

BELLE ZIRZOW – BRISTOL

The Panthers’ senior averaged a staggering 23 points and 10 rebounds per contest this season. Zirzow has won 68 games over the last four years, broke the single-season scoring record three times and led Bristol to the Division IV District Championship.

Our WKBN Starting 5 awards continue Tuesday night. We will announce the boys’ winners at 6 p.m. on WKBN Channel 27.