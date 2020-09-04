WKBN Game of the Week: Brookfield vs. LaBrae

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Conference rivals collide this week in the WKBN Game of the Week as Brookfield visits LaBrae.

The Brookfield Warriors moved quickly down the field on their first possession, however their drive came to a stop when they coughed up the football on the five yard line. The Vikings took over but couldn’t make any progress with the turnover. A short punt setup the Warriors with great field position and they took advantage.

Brookfield senior Haden Gibson scored first blood as he kept it himself and rolled in from three yards out. The kick after was good, putting the Warriors up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Brookfield threatened again in the second quarter, taking the ball down to the goal line, but couldn’t covert as LaBrae’s defense made a major stand to keep the Warriors out of the endzone.