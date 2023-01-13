YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League playoffs begin this weekend, with a total of six games on the schedule.

WKBN, FOX Youngstown and WYTV will televise four of those postseason contests.

The following is the local television schedule for this weekend:

Saturday

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers – 4:30 p.m. – FOX Youngstown

Sunday

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m. – WKBN-27

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings – 4:30 p.m. – FOX Youngstown

Monday

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 8:15 p.m. – WYTV-33