Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers

Washington Wizards guard Garrison Mathews, left, goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and forward Cedi Osman, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. Stevens was called for a foul on the play.

Washington Wizards guard Garrison Mathews, left, goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and forward Cedi Osman, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. Stevens was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.  

Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal’s 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining. Washington finished on a 14-5 run.

Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, ending his triple-double streak at four. He failed to record a triple-double for only the third time in 17 games.

Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points.

The Cavaliers have lost five of six.

