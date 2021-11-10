Wizards beat Cavaliers on Kuzma’s late 3-pointer

by: BRIAN DULIK - Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) drives against Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left as the Washington Wizards scored the final five points in a 97-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland missed an open 3 on Cleveland’s subsequent possession, and Corey Kispert made a layup with 0.7 seconds remaining for Washington.

Garland’s desperation 70-footer at the buzzer was well off target.

Cleveland was seeking its first five-game winning streak since March 28 to April 5, 2018, which was the final season of LeBron James’ second stint with the franchise.

