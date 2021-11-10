Wizards beat Cavaliers on Kuzma’s late 3-pointer

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) drives against Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left as the Washington Wizards scored the final five points in a 97-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland missed an open 3 on Cleveland’s subsequent possession, and Corey Kispert made a layup with 0.7 seconds remaining for Washington.

Garland’s desperation 70-footer at the buzzer was well off target.

Cleveland was seeking its first five-game winning streak since March 28 to April 5, 2018, which was the final season of LeBron James’ second stint with the franchise.