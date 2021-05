Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook shoots during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA’s career leader earlier in the week and Washington beat Cleveland 120-105 to clinch a spot in the East play-in tournament.

Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th of the season.

Collin Sexton had 26 points and Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds as Cleveland has now lost seven straight on the road.