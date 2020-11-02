Without Perry, Mooney girls must defend their league championship

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals
Coach: Jason Baker
2019-20 Record: 14-10 (6-0, SVC)
Returning Letter winners: Seniors – Katie Hough, Gia DiVincenzo and Gia Diorio. Juniors – Alaina Scavina, Angelina Rotunno and Maddie Trimble. Sophomore – Maria Fire
…The Cardinals must replace the shoes that Caitie Perry left after averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while sinking 33.7% from long distance and 69.8% at the free throw line.
Katie Hough returns for her senior year. As a junior, she put together a stat line of 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while being named to the All-Steel Valley team. Other seniors – Gia DiVincenzo and Gia Diorio – averaged 3.8 and 3.5 points per outing. Junior Alaina Scavina averaged 9.9 points and 5.2 boards last year. Maria Fire, as a freshman, scored 6.2 points and hauled down 4.4 caroms.
“The keys to our season are competing every day to get better and improve daily as the season continues,” indicates coach Baker. “We play a very difficult schedule so we need to be more focused on details and do the little things better on a daily basis. I expect us to be competitive and play hard every game we play in.”
2019-20 SVC Standings
Mooney – 6-0 (14-10)
East – 3-3 (14-7)
Ursuline – 3-3 (9-15)
Chaney – 0-6 (3-19)
2020-21 Schedule
Cardinal Mooney
Nov. 25 – at Crestview
Nov. 30 – at Columbiana
Dec. 2 – Fitch
Dec. 5 – Canton Central Catholic
Dec. 7 – Southeast
Dec. 12 – at Boardman
Dec. 19 – at Harding
Dec. 21 – at Fitch
Dec. 23 – at South Range
Dec. 30 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 6 – Chaney
Jan. 9 – at Ursuline
Jan. 13 – Howland
Jan. 16 – Louisville
Jan. 20 – at East
Jan. 23 – at Chaney
Jan. 27 – Ursuline
Jan. 30 – Cornerstone Christian
Feb. 3 – West Branch
Feb. 6 – East
Feb. 8 – at Salem