Without Perry, Mooney girls must defend their league championship

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals

Coach: Jason Baker

2019-20 Record: 14-10 (6-0, SVC)

Returning Letter winners: Seniors – Katie Hough, Gia DiVincenzo and Gia Diorio. Juniors – Alaina Scavina, Angelina Rotunno and Maddie Trimble. Sophomore – Maria Fire

…The Cardinals must replace the shoes that Caitie Perry left after averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while sinking 33.7% from long distance and 69.8% at the free throw line.

Katie Hough returns for her senior year. As a junior, she put together a stat line of 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while being named to the All-Steel Valley team. Other seniors – Gia DiVincenzo and Gia Diorio – averaged 3.8 and 3.5 points per outing. Junior Alaina Scavina averaged 9.9 points and 5.2 boards last year. Maria Fire, as a freshman, scored 6.2 points and hauled down 4.4 caroms.

“The keys to our season are competing every day to get better and improve daily as the season continues,” indicates coach Baker. “We play a very difficult schedule so we need to be more focused on details and do the little things better on a daily basis. I expect us to be competitive and play hard every game we play in.”

2019-20 SVC Standings

Mooney – 6-0 (14-10)

East – 3-3 (14-7)

Ursuline – 3-3 (9-15)

Chaney – 0-6 (3-19)

2020-21 Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Nov. 25 – at Crestview

Nov. 30 – at Columbiana

Dec. 2 – Fitch

Dec. 5 – Canton Central Catholic

Dec. 7 – Southeast

Dec. 12 – at Boardman

Dec. 19 – at Harding

Dec. 21 – at Fitch

Dec. 23 – at South Range

Dec. 30 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 6 – Chaney

Jan. 9 – at Ursuline

Jan. 13 – Howland

Jan. 16 – Louisville

Jan. 20 – at East

Jan. 23 – at Chaney

Jan. 27 – Ursuline

Jan. 30 – Cornerstone Christian

Feb. 3 – West Branch

Feb. 6 – East

Feb. 8 – at Salem