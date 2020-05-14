With non-contact sports reopening in Ohio, will local Little Leagues play ball?

Ohio District 2 Administrator Chet Cooper said tight safety plans would need to be in place

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that non-contact sports can begin play on May 26.

That means local Little League baseball and softball teams could potentially be on the field by mid-June.

Watch the video above to hear the entire interview with Cooper, who gave the latest update.

Some social distancing considerations include spacing players out in the dugouts, fan placement and umpire placement on the field.

In addition, physical considerations include multiple players touching the same bats, balls and gloves.

Cooper said it will be up to individual leagues throughout the area to decide whether they will play, but he remains encouraged since very few parents have asked for refunds for their registration money.

It remains unclear whether a district tournament will take place this summer, given the time restrictions on the calendar.