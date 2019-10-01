With Nebraska behind them, Buckeyes prepare for 25th-ranked Michigan St.

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 28: Running back J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes escapes the tackle of cornerback Dicaprio Bootle #23 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the road win against Nebraska behind them, The Ohio State University Buckeyes are now preparing for the 25th-ranked Michigan State Spartans.

Ohio State beat Nebraska 48-7, last Saturday during a night game in Lincoln.

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was intercepted on three of the Cornhuskers’ first four series, and the Buckeyes turned in their most impressive performance of the season in a 48-7 victory Saturday night.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scored on its first six possessions and led 38-0 after a dizzying first half.

Following the win, Ohio State moved up to No. 4 in the Associated Press college football poll.

Michigan State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 40-31 win against Indiana.