With honors: Army standout, Fitch graduate Sabria Hunter named Patriot League Rookie of the Week

WEST POINT, New York (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch graduate and Army Women’s Basketball standout Sabria Hunter was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week.

The Freshman standout helped army to a 17-point second-half comeback win over Air Force last week.

The former Austintown Fitch Falcon finished with 16 points in the victory for the Black Knights.

Through four games this season, Hunter is averaging 12.3 points, 9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1 block per game.

Hunter was a member of the WKBN Starting Five Class of 2019.

So far this season, Army has posted a record of 1-3. The Black Knights return to action Saturday at home against Columbia.

Photo Credit: Mady Salvani/Army West Point Athletics