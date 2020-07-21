With everyone returning; Crestview’s goal is a trip to the playoffs

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A year ago, Crestview fell in 5 of their first 6 games (all 5 losses to eventual playoff teams) before finishing strong by winning their final four outings. “We have everyone back,” remarks coach Cusick. “We didn’t have a senior last year, so we had many players get a lot of varsity experience.”

Crestview’s seasoned bunch has handled the pandemic well. “We have a Google classroom that we post quotes, workouts and playbook assignments,” states Cusick. “We’ve had Zoom meetings as well.”

After missing the playoffs last year, the Rebels are focused in on advancing to week 11 this fall.

2019 Record: 5-5 (5-1), 2nd place in AAC Blue

Head Coach: Paul Cusick, 25th season (170-96)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 23.7 (30th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 21.5 (22nd in Area)

Total Offense: 337.7

Rushing Offense: 181.6

Passing Offense: 156.1

Returning Starters

Offense: 11

Defense: 11

What you need to know about Crestview’s offense

-Junior QB Anthony Cusick completed 56.9% of his 218 passes while throwing for 1482 yards and 7 scores. His top two targets – Brandon Yanssens (401 yards) and William Hardenbrook (526 yards) – both are back for their senior years after catching 41 and 36 passes respectively. Ethan Powell ran for 1311 yards, gaining 7.2 stripes per carry, scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground. Wyatt Babik (First-Team All-AAC) and Kyle Saunders (Second-Team All-AAC) are back to anchor the offensive line.

“We’ll need to spread the football around to multiple players,” indicates Cusick. “We have many skill players that can make plays, which makes opposing defenses defend the entire field and not just key on one player.”

What you need to know about Crestview’s defense

-During the last 4 weeks of the 2019 season, the Rebels’ defense allowed just an average of 6.5 points. Cusick recalls, “We played solid defense in the second half of the year. We must continue to grow and mature on that side of the ball.”

First-team All-League sophomore Roclen Bettura is back after registering over 100-tackles (101) and sacking the quarterback twice. Crestview will welcome back a strong senior class which includes William Hardenbrook (88 tackles), Kain McIntosh (52 tackles), and Anthony Bryarly (3 QB sacks) as well as Brandon Yanssens (2 INTs), Tony Perorazio (59 tackles) and Kaden Paskevitch (41 tackles).

Crestview’s Key Player(s)

-With everyone back, Anthony Cusick is poised for a big season. He completed 57% of his passes, throwing for over 1400-yards and also ran for 2 touchdowns and gained 117 yards. A year ago, the offense came together and scored an average of 30.1 points over their last 7 contests.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Salem

Sept. 4 – South Range

Sept. 11 – McDonald

Sept. 18 – Newton Falls

Sept. 25 – at Southern

Oct. 2 – at Brookfield

Oct. 9 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 16 – at Liberty

Oct. 23 – Champion

Oct. 30 – at LaBrae

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Salem

…Last year, Crestview fell in their opener to Salem by 4 points (16-12). With everyone back, the Rebels look to start strong. That begins at Salem in week one.

Crestview’s 1,200-yard rushers

2008 – Corey Hill, 2073

2012 – Nick Blower, 2041

2015 – Zack Hicks, 1965

2013 – Collin Gilbert, 1904

2011 – Nick Blower, 1872

2014 – Zack Hicks, 1552

1995 – Chad Welsh, 1508

2005 – Adam Thompson, 1453

2004 – David Myers, 1441

1988 – Chuck Geiss, 1437

2019 – Ethan Powell, 1311

2014 – Jesse Best, 1281

1991 – Aaron Bable, 1250

2017 – Andrew Yanssens, 1238

2000 – David Henderson, 1209

2018 – Dylan Huff, 1201