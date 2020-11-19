With 7 letter winners returning, Crestview looks to make jump in MVAC

Crestview Rebels
Coach: Rick Gates
2019-20 record: 7-16 (3-9, AAC Blue)
Returning letter winners: Seniors Drake Golden, Brandon Yanssens, Tony Perorazio and Connor Hughes; Juniors Anthony Cusick and Jack Yerkey; and Sophomore Kirkland Miller
Last year, Crestview won seven games (7-16). Over the previous four seasons (2015-19), the Rebels were able to only muster a total of 11 wins (11-81).
Rick Gates is back for the second season of his second tenure as Crestview’s head coach for the boys’ program. In all, he has spent 25 years as the head coach of the school’s basketball program (17 at boys’ coach, eight as girls’ coach). He’s accumulated 321 wins.
Senior Drake Golden is a 1,000-point scorer. He averaged 17.3 points and 8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2% from the floor (158-315).
His classmates Brandon Yanssens (5.6 PPG) and Tony Perorazio (5.3 PPG) both scored above 5 points per contest last year. Yanssens dished out 3.1 assists per outing. Perorazio led the team in three-point percentage as he shot 35.9% from distance (14-39). Jack Yerkey and Anthony Cusick scored 6.8 and 6.0 points respectively as sophomores. Kirkland Miller put together a stat line of 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
“We need to step up now as a program,” states Gates. “We need to take it to that next level. We were in most of our games last season losing seven games by six or less points. This league is phenomenal in basketball. So many good teams all with great basketball tradition.”
2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings
Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)
LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)
Champion – 7-5 (14-11)
Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)
Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)
Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)
Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Crestview
Nov. 28 – at Salm
Dec. 4 – at Southern
Dec. 8 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 11 – Champion
Dec. 12 – Springfield
Dec. 15 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 18 – at LaBrae
Dec. 22 – Lisbon
Dec. 29 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 5 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 8 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 12 – Liberty
Jan. 15 – Brookfield
Jan. 19 – Valley Christian
Jan. 22 – at Champion
Jan. 26 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 29 – LaBrae
Feb. 5 – Newton Falls
Feb. 9 – at Liberty
Feb. 12 – at Brookfield
Feb. 19 – Leetonia
Feb. 20 – at Heartland Christian
