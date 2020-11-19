With 7 letter winners returning, Crestview looks to make jump in MVAC

Crestview Rebels

Coach: Rick Gates

2019-20 record: 7-16 (3-9, AAC Blue)

Returning letter winners: Seniors Drake Golden, Brandon Yanssens, Tony Perorazio and Connor Hughes; Juniors Anthony Cusick and Jack Yerkey; and Sophomore Kirkland Miller

Last year, Crestview won seven games (7-16). Over the previous four seasons (2015-19), the Rebels were able to only muster a total of 11 wins (11-81).

Rick Gates is back for the second season of his second tenure as Crestview’s head coach for the boys’ program. In all, he has spent 25 years as the head coach of the school’s basketball program (17 at boys’ coach, eight as girls’ coach). He’s accumulated 321 wins.

Senior Drake Golden is a 1,000-point scorer. He averaged 17.3 points and 8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2% from the floor (158-315).

His classmates Brandon Yanssens (5.6 PPG) and Tony Perorazio (5.3 PPG) both scored above 5 points per contest last year. Yanssens dished out 3.1 assists per outing. Perorazio led the team in three-point percentage as he shot 35.9% from distance (14-39). Jack Yerkey and Anthony Cusick scored 6.8 and 6.0 points respectively as sophomores. Kirkland Miller put together a stat line of 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

“We need to step up now as a program,” states Gates. “We need to take it to that next level. We were in most of our games last season losing seven games by six or less points. This league is phenomenal in basketball. So many good teams all with great basketball tradition.”

2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)

LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)

Champion – 7-5 (14-11)

Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)

Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)

Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)

Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Crestview

Nov. 28 – at Salm

Dec. 4 – at Southern

Dec. 8 – at Beaver Local

Dec. 11 – Champion

Dec. 12 – Springfield

Dec. 15 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 18 – at LaBrae

Dec. 22 – Lisbon

Dec. 29 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 5 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 8 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 12 – Liberty

Jan. 15 – Brookfield

Jan. 19 – Valley Christian

Jan. 22 – at Champion

Jan. 26 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 29 – LaBrae

Feb. 5 – Newton Falls

Feb. 9 – at Liberty

Feb. 12 – at Brookfield

Feb. 19 – Leetonia

Feb. 20 – at Heartland Christian