YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wintry weather conditions have forced the postponement of multiple games throughout the valley.

The following girls basketball games will not be played on Monday night:

  • South Range Girls at Poland – (rescheduled for Wednesday Feb. 2)
  • Mineral Ridge vs. Springfield
  • Struthers vs. Lakeview
  • Liberty vs. Newton Falls
  • Sebring vs. Jackson-Milton (rescheduled for Tuesday)
  • Ashtabula Lakeside vs. East
  • Austintown Fitch vs. Tallmadge (rescheduled for Tuesday)
  • Garfield vs. Champion
  • Western Reserve vs. Lowellville (rescheduled for Tuesday)
  • Campbell vs. LaBrae
  • Waterloo vs. McDonald
  • Canton Central Catholic vs. Warren JFK
  • Bristol vs. Fairport Harding
  • Salem vs. Ursuline
  • Hickory vs. Slippery Rock (rescheduled to Saturday)

Note: The list will be updated if additional cancelations become official