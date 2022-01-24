YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wintry weather conditions have forced the postponement of multiple games throughout the valley.
The following girls basketball games will not be played on Monday night:
- South Range Girls at Poland – (rescheduled for Wednesday Feb. 2)
- Mineral Ridge vs. Springfield
- Struthers vs. Lakeview
- Liberty vs. Newton Falls
- Sebring vs. Jackson-Milton (rescheduled for Tuesday)
- Ashtabula Lakeside vs. East
- Austintown Fitch vs. Tallmadge (rescheduled for Tuesday)
- Garfield vs. Champion
- Western Reserve vs. Lowellville (rescheduled for Tuesday)
- Campbell vs. LaBrae
- Waterloo vs. McDonald
- Canton Central Catholic vs. Warren JFK
- Bristol vs. Fairport Harding
- Salem vs. Ursuline
- Hickory vs. Slippery Rock (rescheduled to Saturday)
Note: The list will be updated if additional cancelations become official