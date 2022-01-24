YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wintry weather conditions have forced the postponement of multiple games throughout the valley.

The following girls basketball games will not be played on Monday night:

South Range Girls at Poland – (rescheduled for Wednesday Feb. 2)

Mineral Ridge vs. Springfield

Struthers vs. Lakeview

Liberty vs. Newton Falls

Sebring vs. Jackson-Milton (rescheduled for Tuesday)

Ashtabula Lakeside vs. East

Austintown Fitch vs. Tallmadge (rescheduled for Tuesday)

Garfield vs. Champion

Western Reserve vs. Lowellville (rescheduled for Tuesday)

Campbell vs. LaBrae

Waterloo vs. McDonald

Canton Central Catholic vs. Warren JFK

Bristol vs. Fairport Harding

Salem vs. Ursuline

Hickory vs. Slippery Rock (rescheduled to Saturday)

Note: The list will be updated if additional cancelations become official







