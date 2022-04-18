CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox has been officially postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12 starting at 1:10 p.m.

The originally scheduled July 12 game will start at 7:10 p.m. on that day.

Fans will be cleared from the ballpark between games.

The Guardians and White Sox are slated to return to action on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

Shane Bieber will make the start for Cleveland, while Dallas Keuchel will be on the mound for Chicago.