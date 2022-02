YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Unsurprisingly, the massive winter storm has forced schedule changes for local high school basketball action slated for Friday and Saturday,

The following schedule changes have been made:

Boys Basketball: Friday

Canfield at Boardman – canceled

Struthers at Jefferson – postponed – (makeup date set for Saturday at 4 p.m.)

Poland at Girard – postponed – (makeup date set for Monday)

Springfield at Jackson-Milton – postponed (makeup set for Saturday at 1 p.m.)

Newton Falls at Garfield – postponed (makeup date set for Feb. 12)

East Palestine at United – postponed (no makeup date yet)

Cardinal Mooney at Steubenville – postponed (makeup date set for Feb. 11)

Lisbon at Wellsville – postponed (makeup set for Saturday at 7 p.m.)

Hubbard at South Range – postponed (makeup date set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.)

Mineral Ridge at Waterloo – postponed (makeup date set for Feb. 18)

Columbiana at Leetonia – postponed (makeup date set for Feb. 11)

Maplewood at Bloomfield – canceled

Academy for Urban Scholars at East – postponed (makeup date set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.)

Warren JFK at Mogadore – canceled

Chaney at Grad River – canceled

Sebring at Lowellville – canceled

Niles at Lakeview – postponed (makeup date set for Monday at 5:30 p.m.)

Liberty at LaBrae – postponed (no makeup date yet)

McDonald at Western Reserve – postponed (makeup date is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.

Carrollton at Salem – postponed (makeup date set for Feb. 12)

Badger at Windham – canceled

Campbell at Crestview – postponed (makeup date set for Saturday at 2:45 p.m.)

Champion at Brookfield – postponed (makeup date set for Feb. 17)



Boys Basketball: Saturday

Warren Harding at Austintown Fitch – postponed (no makeup date yet)

Salem at Ursuline – canceled



Girls Basketball: Friday

Cardinal Mooney at Ursuline – postponed (makeup date set for Feb. 11)

McDonald at Western Reserve – postponed – makeup date set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.



Girls Basketball: Saturday

St. Thomas Aquinas at Warren JFK – canceled

Email additional schedule changes to sports@wkbn.com