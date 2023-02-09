GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Girard head girls basketball coach Andy Saxon was honored Thursday night before his final regular season home game for the Indians.

He says he plans to retire after this season.

“You know, being at Girard, I’ve been here so long, you know, I wanted to start my career and finish my career here,” Saxon said. “There’s been times where, you know, there’s going to be a rough season or two, but I stuck in there, always come back and always come back strong. I’m so proud of the support I’ve gotten from the community, the administration and especially my players.”

Saxon began his career at Girard in 1985 and has won 15 sectional titles with 456 wins (prior to Thursday’s game) and is the winningest coach in program history.

Saxon was honored during a presentation during halftime of the JV game.