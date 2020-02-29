District 10 x 10: Kennedy Catholic Girls win tenth consecutive title

Kennedy Catholic rolled past Farrell 54-31 to win the Class A District Ten Championship on Saturday.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC GIRLS

Credit: WKBN

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic Girls rolled past Farrell 54-31 to win the Class A District Ten Championship on Saturday at Hickory High School.

The Golden Eagles have now won ten consecutive District Ten titles, and a total of 26 in program history.

Malia Magestro led all scorers with 31 points in the win for the Golden Eagles.

Keegan McConaghy and Mariah Vincent added 6 points apiece in the win.

Farrell was led by MaKayla Hall who finished with 8 points. Kyra Crosby added 7 points in the setback.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 20-3 on the season, while Farrell drops to 13-10 overall.

