Winning tradition: Explosive LaBrae eyes postseason this fall

The 2018 LaBrae Football Team returns Big 22 contenders on both sides of the ball.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) - LaBrae football has maintained a winning culture in recent seasons, advancing to postseason play in both 2015 and 2016. But the Vikings missed out on week 11 a year ago.

This fall, they return to the field with Big 22 contenders on both sides of the ball.

"These are guys that were on two playoff teams when they were underclassmen," said head coach John Armeni. "These are guys that won an AP Poll state championship in basketball and were undefeated the last two years in basketball. You know, these guys like that atmosphere. They crave it."

LaBrae lit up the scoreboard last year averaging over 30 points per game.

"I like throwing it deep. It's definitely fun and I've got some great athletes behind me to go catch the ball out there," said senior quarterback Kent Wolford.

Wolford led the way with over 1,800 yards passing and 20 touchdowns through the air. This season he wants far more.

"For all intents and purposes, we're trying to put up some records, not just in LaBrae, but in the county. We're looking to light it up. We're ready," Wolford added.

The Vikings have the weapons to get it done, including Tyler Stephens, a 6'6" tight end with more than 10 Division I college offers.

"Tyler is someone, like a rock of our program. Someone we're going to lean on when times get tough," Armeni explained.

"Yeah, there is a lot of confidence. "Should" be is a word, but we "can" be. We have all the tools we need and everyone's working hard and coach is pushing us to our limits," Stephens said.

"Tyler's a guy that likes the big atmosphere -- he wants the big games, he wants the pressure -- and I think that spills over into some of the other kids that may be a little more tentative with that type of pressure," Armeni added.

Headlining the defense will be senior linebacker Riley McCleary, who led the team with 137 tackles last year.

"You know, I would say in probably 17 years of doing high school football here in the Valley, you know, he may be the single toughest kid that ever played for me, and that includes a lot of impressive football players. He's just like a piece of steel," Armeni said.

"I mean, I think we're the best. Look, we can get in practice every day. So going out, you earn W's in practice. You just go pick them up on game day," McCleary said.

For the Vikings, the goal this year is simple.

"The only thing we've ever talked about is a state championship. That's always the goal every year. You try and come out, I mean, nothing less than 15-0," McCleary added.

LaBrae will kick off the season on Friday, August 24 at home against Conneaut.