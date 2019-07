The Boardman 11U Little League team is staying in the winner bracket after getting a win in their opening game Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Junior Little League team got the win in their opening game of the State of Ohio Junior Little League Baseball tournament over Pymatuning Valley 15-10 Saturday.

Boardman now advances to play Rock Hill Sunday at 1PM at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

Py Valley moves to the loser bracket and will face Enon Sunday at 4PM.

The championship game is slated for Wednesday, and the winner will advance to the Regional Tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana.