LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Windham Bombers travel to Lisbon for a week one high school football matchup with the Blue Devils.
Midway through the first, Lisbon took the first lead of the game, 6-0, following a Trevor Siefke touchdown pass to Logan Stauffer.
The game is currently tied at 6-6 early in the second quarter. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Windham will travel to Rittman in week two. Lisbon will visit Fairport Harding.
