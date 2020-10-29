Windham girls seek improvement; Cunningham scored 12 points per game as a sophomore

Windham Bombers
Coach: JJ Collins
2019-20 Record: 5-17
Returning Starters: Junior – Zahra Cunningham. Sophomore – Julia Jones
…Coach Collins says, “We’re looking for growth and leadership from our returnees.” After a tough 5-17 season, the Lady Bombers coach expects to be, “at .500 or better, that’s what we’re expecting”.
Junior Zahra Cunningham shot 67.6% from the foul line while scoring 12.2 points per contest. She also hauled down an average of 7.4 boards. Sophomore Julia Jones averaged 3.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Windham opens the season with back-to-back road games at Crestwood and in Middlefield against Cardinal.
2020-21 Schedule
Windham
Nov. 20 – at Crestwood
Nov. 23 – at Cardinal
Nov. 30 – Mathews
Dec. 2 – LaBrae
Dec. 3 – at Southington
Dec. 7 – at Maplewood
Dec. 10 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 14 – Bristol
Dec. 21 – Badger
Dec. 26 – vs. Avella (at East Palestine)
Dec. 30 – Rootstown
Jan. 4 – Lordstown
Jan. 7 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 11 – at Mathews
Jan. 14 – Southington
Jan. 18 – at Mogadore
Jan. 21 – Maplewood
Jan. 23 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 28 – at Bristol
Feb. 4 – at Badger
Feb. 8 – Lordstown
Feb. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley