Windham girls seek improvement; Cunningham scored 12 points per game as a sophomore

Windham Bombers

Coach: JJ Collins

2019-20 Record: 5-17

Returning Starters: Junior – Zahra Cunningham. Sophomore – Julia Jones

…Coach Collins says, “We’re looking for growth and leadership from our returnees.” After a tough 5-17 season, the Lady Bombers coach expects to be, “at .500 or better, that’s what we’re expecting”.

Junior Zahra Cunningham shot 67.6% from the foul line while scoring 12.2 points per contest. She also hauled down an average of 7.4 boards. Sophomore Julia Jones averaged 3.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a freshman.

Windham opens the season with back-to-back road games at Crestwood and in Middlefield against Cardinal.

2020-21 Schedule

Windham

Nov. 20 – at Crestwood

Nov. 23 – at Cardinal

Nov. 30 – Mathews

Dec. 2 – LaBrae

Dec. 3 – at Southington

Dec. 7 – at Maplewood

Dec. 10 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 14 – Bristol

Dec. 21 – Badger

Dec. 26 – vs. Avella (at East Palestine)

Dec. 30 – Rootstown

Jan. 4 – Lordstown

Jan. 7 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 11 – at Mathews

Jan. 14 – Southington

Jan. 18 – at Mogadore

Jan. 21 – Maplewood

Jan. 23 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 28 – at Bristol

Feb. 4 – at Badger

Feb. 8 – Lordstown

Feb. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley