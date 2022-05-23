NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana baseball team is heading to the Division III Niles District Final after they beat Springfield 2-0 Monday evening.

On his 18th birthday, senior Riley McElwain pitched 6.2 innings without allowing a run with nine Ks.

“Our senior class has graduated,” says McElwain. “So we all got to sleep in and go get breakfast as a class. So it felt nice. I didn’t really feel nervous until I got to the field, but after the first inning my nerves started to settle down and I was just able to go out there and pitch, it was amazing.”

After a 10-0 start, the Clippers are now 20-6.

“Feels great,” says head coach Ryan Wolf. “This was something we set our goal out from day one that we wanted to win in May because yeah, we’ve had some good high seeds and we’ve kind of faltered in the games and this was our goal to get to this, get to a point to keep on going to play every single day in May.”