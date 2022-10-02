PITTSBURGH (AP) – Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

The Jets won in Pittsburgh for the second time in franchise history after Wilson took the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays for the winning score.

Wilson finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his season debut. He also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown.

Pickett provided a spark for the Steelers becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to run for a pair of touchdowns in his debut.