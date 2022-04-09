PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one.

The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Marcus Johansson, Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 29 shots.

Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter and Brian Boyle scored for Pittsburgh.