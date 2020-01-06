Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score and the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Wentz lasted two series in his first postseason start before exiting with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Clowney.

Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in and became the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. He couldn’t lead Philadelphia into the end zone.

