Wilmington’s Junior McConahy signs with Cal U

The Hounds senior had 37 receptions for 702 yards and nine touchdowns last season

Wilmington High School's Junior McConahy signing

Credit: Wilmington High School

WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington senior Junior McConahy will continue his academic and football career at California University of Pennsylvania.

McConahy signed with the Vulcans Wednesday morning. Cal U is a Division II team that finished (7-4) overall last season, and (5-2) in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

During his senior year at Wilmington, McConahy led the Hounds with 37 receptions for 702 yards and nine touchdowns on offense, and helped lead his team to 12 wins, the District 10 Championship and a berth in the State Semifinals last season.

