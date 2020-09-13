Wilmington’s explosive rushing attack too much for Greenville

Darren Miller had 9 offensive touches; he scored on 3 of them

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington’s ground game went for over 350 yards as the ‘Hounds roll to a 48-0 season opening win against Greenville. Darren Miller ran for 3 scores and Ethan Susen recorded a rushing touchdown as well as a defensive return for six points.

Wilmington has not lost a home game since October 16, 2015. The Greyhounds have won 20 straight home games.

Over the past 4 years, Wilmington has ended each of Greenville’s seasons. The Greyhounds have topped the Trojans 8 times during that stretch including their playoff matchups.

SCORING CHART

Wilmington, 48-0

First Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 4-yard TD run (W 7-0)

W – Darren Miller, 29-yard TD run (W 14-0)

Second Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 31-yard TD run (W 21-0)

W – Darren Miller, 43-yard TD run (W 28-0)

W – Mason Reed, 75-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 35-0)

Third Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 45-yard INT return for a TD (W 42-0)

Fourth Quarter

W – Michael Crastina, 15-yard TD run (W 48-0)

In Region 1 play, next week Greenville will host Sharpsville while Wilmington travels to Farrell to take on the defending back-to-back state champs (Farrell Steelers).

Upcoming Schedules

Greenville

Sept. 18 – Sharpsville (0-1)

Sept. 25 – Farrell (1-0)

Oct. 2 – Wilmington (1-0)

Wilmington

Sept. 18 – at Farrell (1-0)

Sept. 25 – Sharpsville (0-1)

Oct. 2 – at Greenville (0-1)