SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Tigers look to avenge their first loss of the season that came last week at the hands of Grove City in a matchup with Wilmington Friday night.
The Tigers jumped out to 6-0 in the opening drive of the game with Mister Ham scoring a 52-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt was blocked.
Late in the second quarter Ham threw a touchdown pass to extend the lead to 12-0.
The game is currently 12-0 with Sharon leading late at halftime as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Wilmington (2-2) will host Farrell next week. Sharon (3-1) will visit Sharpsville.
