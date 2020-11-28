Wilmington falls to Southern Columbia in Class 2A state championship

Wilmington brings an undefeated mark of 10-0 into the state championship game

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington fell to Southern Columbia 42-14 in the PIAA Class 2A State Championship in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Tigers claim the 11th state title in program history and their fourth in a row.

Southern Columbia completes the perfect season at 12-0, and has now won 60 straight games.

The Tigers got on the board in the first quarter on Gavin Garcia’s 1-yard touchdown run, giving Southern Columbia a 7-0 lead. He finished with 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Southern Columbia added to that lead when Liam Klebon connected with Garcia on a 65-yard screen pass for a touchdown to make it 14-0. Klebon completed 4-4 passes for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Wilmington scored early in the second quarter on Darren Miller’s 12-yard touchdown run. That cut the Greyhounds’ deficit to 14-7. Miller finished with 66 rushing yards on the day.

Ethan Susen amassed 136 yards on the ground in the loss for the Greyhounds.

Gavin Garcia answered back late in the first half with an 89-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 21-7 advantage.

The Greyhounds cut into their halftime deficit on the first possession of the second half. Caelan Bender found Mason Reed on a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14.

Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia broke another big run the ensuing possession, racing 74 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 28-14.

The Tigers’ offense would strike again early in the fourth quarter when Klebon connected with Jake Davis on a 79-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 35-14.

Wes Barnes later added a 2-yard touchdown run, giving Southern Columbia a 42-14 lead.

Wilmington ends the season with a record of 10-1.

Southern Columbia record his 456th career victory, which places him atop the all-time wins leaderboard in Pennsylvania history.