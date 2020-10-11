Wilmington tops Farrell in thriller; Greyhounds claim outright region title

Wilmington held off Farrell in a 21-20 thriller, claiming an outright Region 2 title Saturday night.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.



Late in the fourth quarter, Greyhounds’ Lineman Weston Phanco stopped Farrell Quarterback Christian Hartley on fourth down deep in Wilmington territory to seal the deal.

Darren Miller rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Greyhounds. Ethan Susen added 110 yards in the win.

Luke Edwards tallied 34 yards and a touchdown for Wilmington.

Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 76-yard touchdown pass in the setback for the Steelers.

With the win, Wilmington improves to 5-0 on the season. The Greyhounds will visit Sharpsville next Friday night.

Farrell drops to 4-1. The Steelers will host Greenville on Friday night.